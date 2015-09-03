type TV Show genre Reality TV performer RuPaul broadcaster VH1 seasons 9 Current Status In Season

The Golden Girls and RuPaul’s Drag Race go together like tea and shade, so it’s no surprise that these two behemoths of gay pop culture will collide in a delicious explosion of permed wigs, state-of-the-art zingers, and cheesecake of all flavors in Logo’s “30 Isn’t a Drag” marathon.

In the words of Sophia Petrillo, “Picture it”: Logo TV, Sept. 12 and 13 — a quartet of Drag Race alums hosting 30 hours of classic Golden Girls episodes in honor of the groundbreaking series’ 30th anniversary. The queens will pay homoage to the post-menopausal Miami foursome in a variety of skits, and the casting is on point: Shangela as the blunt-talking Sophia, Delta Work as the acerbic Dorothy Zbornak, Pandora Boxx as the daffy Rose Nylund, and Willam (going very against-type) as the sex-positive Blanche Devereaux. The queens will also thank the iconic women for “being a friend” by dishing on their favorite Golden Girls moments.

See Sophia, Dorothy, Rose, and Blanche as you’ve never seen them before below:

Brittany Travis/Logo

BrittanyTravis.com Brittany Travis/Logo

BrittanyTravis.com Brittany Travis/Logo

Brittany Travis/Logo

“30 Isn’t a Drag” will begin on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. ET and run through Sunday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. ET.

Related Stories

•RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race to return for a second season

•Alaska Thunderf–k of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres album ANUS

•RuPaul’s Drag Race: Miss Congeniality winner Katya speaks!

WANT MORE EW? Subscribe now to keep up with the latest in movies, television and music.