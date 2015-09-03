RuPaul's Drag Race
The Golden Girls and RuPaul’s Drag Race go together like tea and shade, so it’s no surprise that these two behemoths of gay pop culture will collide in a delicious explosion of permed wigs, state-of-the-art zingers, and cheesecake of all flavors in Logo’s “30 Isn’t a Drag” marathon.
In the words of Sophia Petrillo, “Picture it”: Logo TV, Sept. 12 and 13 — a quartet of Drag Race alums hosting 30 hours of classic Golden Girls episodes in honor of the groundbreaking series’ 30th anniversary. The queens will pay homoage to the post-menopausal Miami foursome in a variety of skits, and the casting is on point: Shangela as the blunt-talking Sophia, Delta Work as the acerbic Dorothy Zbornak, Pandora Boxx as the daffy Rose Nylund, and Willam (going very against-type) as the sex-positive Blanche Devereaux. The queens will also thank the iconic women for “being a friend” by dishing on their favorite Golden Girls moments.
See Sophia, Dorothy, Rose, and Blanche as you’ve never seen them before below:
“30 Isn’t a Drag” will begin on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. ET and run through Sunday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. ET.
