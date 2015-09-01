'Xena: Warrior Princess' 20th anniversary: Test your knowledge with EW's trivia quiz

Andrea Towers
September 01, 2015 at 12:00 PM EDT

Xena: Warrior Princess

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
09/04/95-06/23/01
performer
Lucy Lawless
broadcaster
USA
genre
Action Adventure

She was Xena — a mighty princess formed in the heat of battle — and she became a legend. Based on a character who appeared in the popular Hercules series, Xena: Warrior Princess debuted in the U.S. on Sept. 4, 1995, and followed the mythical and fantastical adventures of Xena (Lucy Lawless) and her best friend/sidekick Gabrielle (Renee O’Connor). Over six seasons, the show would win critical acclaim for its storytelling, garner a large, passionate fanbase, and become influential and groundbreaking in a way few others have.

In honor of the show’s 20th anniversary this month, test your knowledge on all things Xena — from episodes to guest stars to plot lines. Find out just how well you know pop culture’s favorite warrior princess, and don’t forget to let us hear your battle cry when you finish.

