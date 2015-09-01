type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 09/04/95-06/23/01 performer Lucy Lawless broadcaster USA genre Action Adventure

She was Xena — a mighty princess formed in the heat of battle — and she became a legend. Based on a character who appeared in the popular Hercules series, Xena: Warrior Princess debuted in the U.S. on Sept. 4, 1995, and followed the mythical and fantastical adventures of Xena (Lucy Lawless) and her best friend/sidekick Gabrielle (Renee O’Connor). Over six seasons, the show would win critical acclaim for its storytelling, garner a large, passionate fanbase, and become influential and groundbreaking in a way few others have.

In honor of the show’s 20th anniversary this month, test your knowledge on all things Xena — from episodes to guest stars to plot lines. Find out just how well you know pop culture’s favorite warrior princess, and don’t forget to let us hear your battle cry when you finish.

