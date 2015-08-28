type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 3 run date 06/06/13 performer Daniel Sunjata, Aaron Tveit, Vanessa Ferlito broadcaster USA genre Drama, Action, Crime

To say that Graceland‘s Mike and Briggs have a complicated relationship would be an understatement. And yet, when stars Daniel Sunjata and Aaron Tveit stopped by our NYC offices, we asked them to sum up the show’s first two seasons in 30 seconds. The most surprising part? They kind of managed to do it.

Watch Tveit and Sunjata relive the show’s start, its trafficking days, and even Tveit’s death.

Graceland airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

