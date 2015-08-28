Graceland: Aaron Tveit, Daniel Sunjata explain the plot in 30 seconds

Samantha Highfill
August 28, 2015

Graceland

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
seasons
3
run date
06/06/13
performer
Daniel Sunjata, Aaron Tveit, Vanessa Ferlito
broadcaster
USA
genre
Drama, Action, Crime

To say that Graceland‘s Mike and Briggs have a complicated relationship would be an understatement. And yet, when stars Daniel Sunjata and Aaron Tveit stopped by our NYC offices, we asked them to sum up the show’s first two seasons in 30 seconds. The most surprising part? They kind of managed to do it.

Watch Tveit and Sunjata relive the show’s start, its trafficking days, and even Tveit’s death.

Graceland airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

