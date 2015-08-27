Nasty Baby Show More About Nasty Baby type Movie genre Drama

A gay couple asking their straight friend to help in creating a baby for them is a regular enough plot for a Sundance movie. That seems to be the case in Sebastián Silva’s Nasty Baby, starring Silva, Kristen Wiig as the best friend, and TV on the Radio singer Tunde Adebimpe. But the international trailer doesn’t go that way.

Reg E. Cathey (House of Cards) pops up as the leaf-blower, and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) appears, and then the tone shifts dark. Watch the trailer below. Nasty Baby hits U.S. theaters on Oct. 23 and will be available on demand on Oct. 30.

WANT MORE EW? Subscribe now to keep up with the latest in movies, television and music.