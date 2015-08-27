type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG performer Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel, Eli Marienthal director Brad Bird genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Animation

The Iron Giant is returning to theaters in a few short weeks, and we now have a first glimpse at what the remastered Signature Edition has in store.

Yahoo Movies debuted a trailer for the re-release, which will debut at the Toronto Film Festival and hit theaters on Sept. 30 for 7 p.m. local time screenings across the country, with additional showings at 12 p.m. local time on Oct. 4.

The critically beloved film, directed by The Incredibles‘ Brad Bird, was little seen at the time of its 1999 release but has developed a larger following over time. The Signature Edition is set to include additional scenes not included in the original theatrical release to expand on the story of Hogarth (Eli Marienthal) and the towering, good-natured giant (voiced by Vin Diesel) he befriends.

Watch the trailer below and check out the Fathom Events page for more ticket information. A Blu-ray and digital release are expected to also follow later this fall.

