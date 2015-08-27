The Iron Giant Signature Edition re-release trailer

Warner Bros
Jonathon Dornbush
August 27, 2015 at 03:02 PM EDT

The Iron Giant

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
performer
Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel, Eli Marienthal
director
Brad Bird
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy, Animation

The Iron Giant is returning to theaters in a few short weeks, and we now have a first glimpse at what the remastered Signature Edition has in store.

Yahoo Movies debuted a trailer for the re-release, which will debut at the Toronto Film Festival and hit theaters on Sept. 30 for 7 p.m. local time screenings across the country, with additional showings at 12 p.m. local time on Oct. 4.

The critically beloved film, directed by The Incredibles‘ Brad Bird, was little seen at the time of its 1999 release but has developed a larger following over time. The Signature Edition is set to include additional scenes not included in the original theatrical release to expand on the story of Hogarth (Eli Marienthal) and the towering, good-natured giant (voiced by Vin Diesel) he befriends.

Watch the trailer below and check out the Fathom Events page for more ticket information. A Blu-ray and digital release are expected to also follow later this fall.

Related Stories

Heat and Iron Giant receive special Toronto screenings

The Iron Giant is coming back to theaters

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now