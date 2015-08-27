Fox: 'The Frankenstein Code' has name changed to 'Lookinglass'

Frankenstein isn’t quite dead: It’s just been given a new skin to crawl into.

Fox announced Thursday that their upcoming show The Frankenstein Code would now be called Lookinglass. The show was first titled Frankenstein early in its life.

Starring Rob Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Lookinglass is about an old sheriff (Philip Baker Hall) who’s cut down by bad cops. But then two young scientists give him another go at life with a younger, Kazinsky body with superhero-like powers. (Not a bad trade-in.)

From Rand Ravich (Life) and Howard Gordon (24), Lookinglass is slated for a 2016 debut.