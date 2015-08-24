War of the Planet of the Ape: Gabriel Chavarria cast as human lead
Credit: Maury Phillips/WireImage
- War of the Planet of the Apes grabbed one of its two human leads, casting Gabriel Chavarria (East Los High). Matt Reeves, who led Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, returns to direct. Filming is scheduled to start in Vancouver in October. [Deadline]
- Daniel Bruhl (A Most Wanted Man) will star across Jessica Chastain in The Zookeeper’s Wife. Directed by Niko Caro, Angela Workman‘s script is adapted from Diane Ackerman’s book about Antonina Żabińska and her husband, Dr. Jan Zabinski. Jan ran the Warsaw Zoo during World War II and helped facilitate the safe escape of around 300 Jewish people. The film begins filming next month in Europe. [The Wrap]
- Leven Rambin (True Detective, Hunger Games) heads to Boy in the Woods. She plays a military veteran who finds an abandoned boy in the Ozarks. In investigating his origins, she encounters a hidden, mystifying world. Ramaa Mosley directs a screenplay she penned with Tim Macy. [Variety]
- Luke Treadaway (Unbroken) and Ruta Gedmintas (The Strain) were tapped to front A Street Cat Named Bob, based on a book by street musician James Bowen. Struggling and battling addiction, Bowen found a stray, sickly cat and nurtured him to a clean bill of health. The cat, named Bob, accompanied Bowen to his performances. The book was a hit in London, leading the Sunday Times‘ best-seller list for 76 weeks. Production on the film, helmed by Roger Spottiswoode from a Tim John script, starts in October in the U.K. [Variety]
