Caitlyn Jenner could face a vehicular manslaughter charge in the February car crash in Malibu, California, that killed 69-year-old Kim Howe.

According to the New York Times, investigators next week are expected to bring evidence proving that Jenner was driving in a way that was “unsafe for the prevailing road conditions.” The district attorney will decide what charges Jenner will face, but according to the Times, it could lead to a manslaughter charge.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Jessica Steindorff, another driving in the crash, could face a charge of driving with a suspended license.

In May, Howe’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Jenner, saying the Olympian was driving in a “negligent, careless and reckless” manner when her Cadillac Escalade crashed into Howe’s Lexus on the Pacific Coast Highway. (Jenner had not yet begun her public transition at the time of the accident.) A month later, Jenner faced another suit from Steindorff for the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Jenner’s lawyer did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.