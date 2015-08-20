The collector’s edition, limited to 30,000 copies, will retail for $49.98 and includes the remastered album, demos, Morissette’s 2005 acoustic version of the record, and a recording of a 1995 London gig. The deluxe edition includes the remastered album and demos and will retail for $19.98.

Morissette opened up to EW in May ahead of Jagged Little Pill‘s 20th anniversary. “There’s timelessness to it for me that I can actually stand by these lyrics still,” she said at the Sixth Annual Women in Music Concert Celebration Presented by Ebay. “Thank god. Because otherwise I probably wouldn’t want to.” She also recounted that she wrote “All I Really Want” in sweatpants—and then had to go meet her entire management team in the outfit.