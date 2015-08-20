Alanis Morissette to release special editions of 'Jagged Little Pill'
Alanis Morissette’s classic debut Jagged Little Pill turned 20 in June, and now the alt icon has announced reissues of the record. Morissette will release a four-disc collector’s edition and a two-disc deluxe edition Oct. 30.
The collector’s edition, limited to 30,000 copies, will retail for $49.98 and includes the remastered album, demos, Morissette’s 2005 acoustic version of the record, and a recording of a 1995 London gig. The deluxe edition includes the remastered album and demos and will retail for $19.98.
Morissette opened up to EW in May ahead of Jagged Little Pill‘s 20th anniversary. “There’s timelessness to it for me that I can actually stand by these lyrics still,” she said at the Sixth Annual Women in Music Concert Celebration Presented by Ebay. “Thank god. Because otherwise I probably wouldn’t want to.” She also recounted that she wrote “All I Really Want” in sweatpants—and then had to go meet her entire management team in the outfit.
