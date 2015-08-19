Mission to Lars trailer: A Metallica fan sets out to meet his idol

Clark Collis
August 19, 2015 at 08:31 PM EDT

In the new documentary Mission to Lars, siblings Kate and William Spicer attempt to secure an audience with drummer Lars Ulrich for their Metallica-loving brother Tom, who has autism.

Do they succeed? To find out, you’ll have to wait until Sept. 25, when Mission to Lars is released to select theaters and on iTunes. In the meantime, you can watch the film’s trailer below.

 

