Having demonstrated that he knows his way around speeding cars and swooping helicopters, Furious 7 and San Andreas star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is looking to charter a cruise.

The wrestler turned action hero is attached to star in Jungle Cruise, Disney’s long-gestating movie based on the safari-themed amusement park ride, EW has confirmed. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who co-wrote the Will Smith con caper Focus, are on board to pen the Jungle Cruise screenplay. No director has been set, though it’s worth noting Requa and Ficarra have helmed several movies together, including Focus and Crazy, Stupid Love.

Plot details have yet to be revealed for the adventure film, other than that it’s expected to to have a throwback vibe in keeping with the Jungle Cruise ride, the first incarnation of which opened at Disneyland in 1955.

Johnson is a hot commodity in Hollywood right now — his other upcoming projects include the action-comedy Central Intelligence, a Baywatch movie, a Big Trouble in Little China remake, a Shazam superhero flick and Disney’s own Moana, to name a few — and time will tell whether he can get Jungle Cruise shipshape. Disney has been trying to launch the project for about a decade, with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen among those previously attached to star.

Speaking of movies based on Disney rides, the studio also has Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales with Johnny Depp on the calendar for summer 2017, and a Haunted Mansion movie in development with Guillermo del Toro and Ryan Gosling.

