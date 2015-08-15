type TV Show Current Status In Season

If you’re claustrophobic then Jimmy Fallon’s new Tonight Show segment may not be for you. On Friday night, Fallon and House of Cards star Kevin Spacey played “Phone Booth,” a trivia game played inside a pair of phone booths. If the contestant answers incorrectly — or their opponent gets a question right — another person is added to the opposing player’s booth.

Needless to say, things didn’t go well for Spacey at first. The initial few rounds found Keegan-Michael Key from Key and Peele, 6-foot-11 NBA Draft pick Karl-Anthony Towns, and actress Mae Whitman turning Spacey’s booth into a glass case of emotion. Said Spacey upon answering the phone to play in a later round: “Yes, most ridiculous sketch ever.”

But fortunately, the tide turned — and not a moment too soon, since Fallon even had Big Bird waiting in the wings to join the fun.

