Cobie Smulders in talks to star opposite Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher 2
- Cobie Smulders is in talks to take on the female lead in Jack Reacher 2 opposite Tom Cruise. Ed Zwick is attached to direct the sequel to the 2012 action flick, in which Rosamund Pike starred opposite Cruise. Richard Wenk wrote an initial script that Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz have rewritten. [TheWrap]
- Kim Basinger has joined Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford’s sophomore directorial effort. The follow-up to the fashion designer’s 2009 drama A Single Man already has Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson signed on. Basinger will play the mother of Adams’ character, a woman who discovers a book manuscript written by her ex-husband. Ford will direct from his own script. [Variety]
- War Machine, Brad Pitt’s satirical comedy about the war in Afghanistan, has added Scoot McNairy to its cast. The film is being produced through Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and released through Netflix, in the online streaming platform’s largest acquisition deal to date. David Michod will direct from his own script, which he adapted from Michael Hastings’ book The Operators: the Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan. [Deadline]
- Ouija 2, the sequel to 2014’s microbudget horror film Ouija, has found a leading lady in Annalise Basso. Mike Flanagan, who is penning the script with his Oculus writing partner Jeff Howard, is now attached to direct as well. The film is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 21, 2016, just in time for Halloween. [The Hollywood Reporter]
