type TV Show genre Drama, Romance, Sci-fi run date 08/09/14 performer Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan Producer Ronald D. Moore broadcaster Starz seasons 3 tvpgr TV-MA

You know that feeling you get while Outlander’s opening credits roll and you realize you’re just seconds away from watching Jamie Fraser convince you that men today should really wear kilts? Now you can replay the show’s main title theme until Outlander returns next year, because EW has the extended version of “The Skye Boat Song.”

The hauntingly beautiful track, featuring vocals from Raya Yarbrough, appears on volume 2 of Outlander’s soundtrack, out Sept. 25. Fans can preorder the full album Friday on iTunes and Amazon, and listen to an exclusive sneak peek of the album via the extended version of “The Skye Boat Song” below.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/219069172" params="color=ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

The complete album, adapted and produced by Bear McCreary, contains original music and songs adapted from Outlander’s time period, with a focus on season one’s final eight episodes. Outlander (our 2015 EWwy winner for Best Drama Series) returns to Starz in 2016.

