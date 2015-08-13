Matthew Stone

FKA twigs may not return with a studio album this year, but Thursday she announced her new EP, M3LL155X, and released a 16-minute short film which features four tracks: “Glass and Patron,” “Figure 8,” “I’m Your Doll,” and “In Time,” which debuted on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show.

Made with producer Boots and Cy-an, the EP features those four songs plus a new one, “Mothercreep.” The project was put together during a “spontaneous creative period” after her smash debut studio album, LP1, came out.

The video is in the same vein as Twigs’ other music videos, with surrealist scenes and sensual acrobatics. In one bit set to “I’m Your Doll,” her head sits atop a blow up doll while a man enjoys the plastic. In the “In Time” clip, she portrays a pregnant woman who is, according to a press release, “an aggressive statement conceptualising the process of feeling pregnant with pain, birthing creativity and liberation.”

Stream the EP and check out the video.

Related Stories

•FKA twigs brings standout live show to Brooklyn: On the scene

•FKA twigs makes Monday sexy with hot new track, ‘Figure 8’