Survivor Cambodia—Second Chance cast thanks fans for voting them back onto the island

type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 05/31/00 performer Jeff Probst broadcaster CBS seasons 36 Current Status In Season

They wanted a second shot at the million dollars, and you gave it to them. And now the cast of Survivor Cambodia: Second Chance wants to thank you for the opportunity.

We’ve got your exclusive first footage of the new season’s cast out on location in Cambodia as the 20 players voted back into the game share their gratitude to the fans that made it happen. Recorded the day before filming on Survivor Cambodia: Second Chance began, the 20 returning contestants wax thankful for the opportunity, and you can watch snippets of their messages in the video above.

To see individual thank you videos and photos from each contestant, check out Dalton’s Instagram feed.

Monty Brinton/CBS

