Bill Maher imagines if Hillary Clinton tweeted like Donald Trump

August 08, 2015 at 05:41 PM EDT

On Friday night’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the show’s host showed viewers what it might look like if Hillary Clinton were to take a page out of fellow presidential candidate Donald Trump’s social media playbook.

Maher, who noted Trump sued him last year, called the Republican candidate “the most thin-skinned person in the world” and talked about the “anger tweets” he sent after Thursday night’s GOP debate.

He then showed a few of Trump’s messages directed at his critics — “blustery, going-at-people” ones, as Maher described them — and then showed (fake) tweets “sent” by Clinton taking aim at the likes of Bernie Sanders, Carly Fiorina, Chipotle, and Monica Lewinsky.

 You can watch the entire segment above. 

