Ben Affleck’s future film projects of the non-superhero variety will hit theaters later than anticipated, as two of the Oscar winner’s upcoming projects have been delayed.

EW can confirm that The Accountant, which stars Affleck as an accountant who balances his day job with a side gig as an assassin, has been pushed from its original Jan. 29, 2016 release to Oct. 7, 2016.

Additionally, Live by Night, which Affleck is slated to direct and also wrote, has shifted as well. Night was actually slated for that Oct. 7 release, but the film — which is based Dennis Lehane’s Prohibition-era novel — has now been moved a TBD slot in 2017. Night was already delayed from a previously slated Dec. 25, 2015 release.

Affleck will still be seen early next year in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and is also set to helm and star in a standalone Batman film.

