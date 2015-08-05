'The Walking Dead' star Melissa McBride says season 6 is a 'crazy ride'

type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 10/31/10 performer Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus broadcaster AMC seasons 9

“Season 6 is crazy!” That’s Walking Dead star Melissa McBride, ladies and gentlemen. And she seems particularly enthused about what we are going to see when the AMC hit returns on Oct. 11. Why? Let’s find out!

“There’s so much stuff going on,” McBride told us while being photographed for EW’s Walking Dead cover. “They’re topping last year, I can tell you that.”

Okay, topping how? “As far as mindset, there’s a lot of things going on in different story arcs and different characters coming in that are really pitting the characters against their own selves as far as, you know, where they stand.”

People being pitted against themselves? That sounds intriguing enough. Inner demons! We can dig it. What else? “We’ve all just been around ourselves. We’re all kind of doing the same things. But there’s other people with different points of view coming in that are challenging those things. But where do you put it? How do you sit with it? That’s one of the things that’s also happening. It’s a crazy ride.”

Sounds like internal conflict could be the order of the day when things pick back up. And it also sounds like some characters may have some difficult decisions to make that may get at the core of who they are—or who they want to be going forward.

Watch McBride discuss season 6 in the video above, and make sure to check out the new Walking Dead issue of EW while you’re at it. Plus, for a ridiculous amount of Walking Dead scoop, follow Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

