Stephen Amell on WWE's Monday Night RAW on Aug. 10

By Samantha Highfill
Updated August 04, 2015 at 03:15 PM EDT
Advertisement
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Arrow

type
  • TV Show
network
  • The CW
genre

Stephen Amell will not fail this ring … we hope.

Amell, star of Arrow and a vocal fan of WWE, will officially participate in WWE’s Monday Night RAW on Aug. 10. The announcement comes after months of Amell’s “feud” with Stardust (a.k.a. Cody Rhodes).

It all began when Amell visited a RAW event on Memorial Day.

From there, Stardust incorporated Amell’s — or rather, Oliver Queen’s — “you have failed this city” into one of his matches. And Amell responded accordingly.

And now, the showdown is official.

The only question remaining: Will Amell bring any (leather-wearing) back-up?

Jared Padalecki & Stephen Amell get shirtless in the name of charity

Arrow boss explains Baron Reiter casting

Arrow casts Mr. Terrific for season 4

Episode Recaps

Arrow

Billionaire Oliver Queen — under the vigilante persona of Arrow — tries to right the wrongs of his family and fight the ills of society.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 8
rating
  • TV-14
genre
creator
  • Marc Guggenheim
  • Andrew Kreisberg
  • Greg Berlanti
network
  • The CW
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com