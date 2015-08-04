Stephen Amell on WWE's Monday Night RAW on Aug. 10

Arrow type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

Stephen Amell will not fail this ring … we hope.

Amell, star of Arrow and a vocal fan of WWE, will officially participate in WWE’s Monday Night RAW on Aug. 10. The announcement comes after months of Amell’s “feud” with Stardust (a.k.a. Cody Rhodes).

It all began when Amell visited a RAW event on Memorial Day.

From there, Stardust incorporated Amell’s — or rather, Oliver Queen’s — “you have failed this city” into one of his matches. And Amell responded accordingly.

And now, the showdown is official.

The only question remaining: Will Amell bring any (leather-wearing) back-up?