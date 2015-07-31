20 'Daily Show' correspondents past and present get candid about Jon Stewart

The Daily Show
- type
- TV Show
- Current Status
- In Season
- run date
- 06/10/13
- broadcaster
- Comedy Central
- genre
- Comedy
WHEN JON TOOK OVER
A version of this story appeared in Entertainment Weekly issue #1375, available for immediate purchase here. For much, much more from Stewart’s former correspondents on Stewart’s legacy, see below.
Related Stories
•Josh Gad on the ‘soul-crushing’ moment that followed his successful Daily Show audition
•Olivia Munn on how Jon Stewart ‘personalized’ the news for the younger generation
•Rob Corddry reveals ‘the only crazy thing’ about Jon Stewart
•Stephen Colbert remembers the first time he met Jon Stewart
•Ed Helms on Jon Stewart’s legacy and why The Daily Show doesn’t have a ‘political agenda’
•Rob Riggle: Jon Stewart is ‘everything you’d want in a boss’
•Lewis Black calls Jon Stewart the ‘Walter Cronkite of his generation’
•Jessica Williams reflects on Jon Stewart’s legacy as he prepares to leave The Daily Show behind
•John Oliver says ‘it’s hard to overstate’ Jon Stewart’s influence on his post-Daily Show career
•That time Jon Stewart saved Bill Clinton from an awkward encounter
•What should Jon Stewart do next? Former Daily Show correspondents offer advice
Comments