American Ultra trailer: Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart fight the government

Most people who become superheroes or super-spies generally don’t choose the job — the job chooses them. And unsuspecting stoner Mike Howell is about to have his life turned upside down.

In American Ultra, which reunites Adventureland co-stars Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, Mike (Eisenberg) and his girlfriend Phoebe (Stewart) come under fire when it’s revealed that Mike is a sleeper agent who becomes activated when the government targets him for elimination. The film’s latest trailer shows how guns, weed, and drones come together as Mike tries to protect Phoebe against a team of threats that includes government suit Topher Grace. Connie Britton and John Leguizamo also star.