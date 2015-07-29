'Daily Show' producers on Jon Stewart's last show: 'Donald Trump is not coming on'

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 06/10/13 broadcaster Comedy Central genre Comedy

Fans have a lot to look forward to during Jon Stewart’s final week at The Daily Show — but according to the show’s executive producers, Donald Trump is not one of them.

Last week, the creatively coiffed Republican presidential candidate told The Hill that he was asked to appear on Stewart’s final episode, which will air on Thursday, August 6. “They have invited me,” Trump said. “They’re begging me to go on.”

Daily Show executive producers Jen Flanz and Tim Greenberg, however, contradict Trump’s version of events in an interview with EW. “Him being invited to the last show is factually inaccurate,” Flanz tells us. When asked whether Trump might show up on another episode in the final week, Flanz said emphatically, “I can tell you that Donald Trump is not coming on the show. I confidentially feel like it’s okay for us to say that.”

Trump aside, Flanz and Greenberg also had a lot to say about the emotions on the set, their plans to celebrate Stewart’s final sign-off, and some advice that they gave incoming host Trevor Noah.

Plans for Stewart’s final week…

TIM GREENBERG: For the last week, I don’t think it’s anything out of the ordinary. Jon’s been saying all along we want to do our regular shows and do that up until the end, and that’s it. Say goodbye. It’s not some big weepy, sentimental anything. Well, maybe there’ll be tears on the last night, but other than that…

JEN FLANZ: He’s very emotional, I’m sure he’ll cry. No, I think the whole thing is we want to make the last week of shows really fun. The guests will be friends of his and comics. And then on the last show, it will be a really happy celebration of his 16 years here.

…And the final episode

FLANZ: It’s definitely not going to be a current events-based show. We’re the news that day. We’re the news!

GREENBERG: Yeah, it’ll be a show about the show.

FLANZ: Hopefully there’s no big breaking news that day! I’ve thought about that already. What if something happens?! That would really mess with our plans.

GREENBERG: Yeah, that is not the plan. That would be a nightmare.

Trump or no Trump

FLANZ: I would say that that is—him being invited to the last show is factually inaccurate.

GREENBERG: I don’t think we should comment on that one way or another, should we?

FLANZ: I can tell you that Donald Trump is not coming on the show. I confidentially feel like it’s okay for us to say that.

Special guests?

FLANZ: I would say if there are people you think you want to see say goodbye to Jon, they might be coming… We don’t want to give anything away, but it’ll be exciting!

GREENBERG: If you’re a fan of the show, you’ll probably be a fan of the last episode.

The current mood at work

FLANZ: It’s gotten pretty emotional in the way that everyone here is emotional—we’re making jokes of each other’s emotions. But in reality, it’s been a real light, happy time.

GREENBERG: We still do have a show to put on everyday, so we’re burying ourselves in our work and try not to be sad about this place that love with Jon ending. We’ll see when all the tears actually come.

Their plans for Jon’s final broadcast

FLANZ: When the final episode airs on TV, we plan to be at a party with our boss celebrating the show that he made. We’ll be together at a festive event where I assume there will be music playing and drinks a-flowing.

Praise for Jon and advice for Trevor

GREENBERG: One thing about Jon that’s always impressed me more than anything — and I’ve thought this long before I thought anyone would ask me to comment on Jon in light of his leaving — is not just that he’s funny or smart or all those things that you always say when you’re asked “What’s Jon like?” at a cocktail party. It’s the way that he runs the show internally and the processes that he’s built and the tone of this place. The effort that he puts in to making this a good place to work day in and day out, I think that’s where a lot of his genius lies — and certainly a lot of his effort. After 15, 16 years, how are you still putting that amount of effort into not only making the show good but also making people feel good and making everybody work together well. It’s pretty amazing to see up close. When the sausage gets made by somebody who’s really good at making sausage, it creates something much better than it would otherwise. It sounds like bullshit, but it’s really pretty amazing to see. And it’s something I hope to take forward, those lessons of how he managed the place.

FLANZ: And I actually talked about that recently to Trevor [Noah]. I was like, all we need to make sure we keep… well, no matter what happens with how we cover the news and stuff like that, the vibe of the office and the way that we all work together is the thing that we need to keep above all else. It makes for great, collaborative work environment. And I feel it shows when you watch it on TV: You can tell that we have fun making it.

