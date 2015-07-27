Madonna insisted “the show has to be perfect” when she delayed the kickoff of her Rebel Heart World Tour, and judging from two new teasers for the six-month run, she and her dancers have been working overtime to ensure it will be, in fact, perfect.

Set to “Devil’s Pray” and “Iconic,” the teasers go behind the scenes of rehearsals, giving a glimpse at the choreography in store as well as the dramatic props and costumes. Oh, and nuns on poles.

The Rebel Heart World Tour kicks off on Sept. 9 in Montreal, and wraps up Jan. 28 in San Juan. Check out a full list of dates here.

