The Vampire Diaries‘ Jeremy Gilbert might have left Mystic Falls to be a vampire hunter, but actor Steven R. McQueen is headed to Chicago, and it looks like he’ll be hunting something a little less supernatural.

Although, it sounds like cooking might be the last of his worries after he makes a dramatic entrance on the first day of work that doesn’t sit well with Chief Boden. And if it doesn’t sit well with Boden, well, it doesn’t sit well with anyone.