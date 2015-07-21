Chicago Fire adds Vampire Diaries alum Steven R. McQueen
The Vampire Diaries‘ Jeremy Gilbert might have left Mystic Falls to be a vampire hunter, but actor Steven R. McQueen is headed to Chicago, and it looks like he’ll be hunting something a little less supernatural.
McQueen has joined NBC’s Chicago Fire in a recurring role as new candidate Jimmy Borelli. In other words, let’s hope he can cook.
Although, it sounds like cooking might be the last of his worries after he makes a dramatic entrance on the first day of work that doesn’t sit well with Chief Boden. And if it doesn’t sit well with Boden, well, it doesn’t sit well with anyone.
Chicago Fire returns Tuesday, October 13 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.
