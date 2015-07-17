See a steamy first look at Josh Charles on Masters of Sex

type TV Show Current Status On Hiatus seasons 2 run date 09/29/13 performer Lizzy Caplan, Michael Sheen broadcaster Showtime Networks Inc. genre Drama

The erstwhile Will Gardner is switching roles — and decades — in his sultry new gig over at the old coitus clinic on Masters of Sex.

Josh Charles enters the picture in this exclusive first look at the July 26 episode, which debuts his character Daniel Logan, a charismatic, self-made perfume magnate whose only desire is to bottle the very smell of sex.

Naturally, that quest brings him to the doorstep of Virginia Johnson (Lizzy Caplan) and Bill Masters (Michael Sheen) — by way of de facto bouncer Betty (Annaleigh Ashford) — and their paths will cross all season long on the third cycle of Showtime’s ravishing drama, which premiered Sunday.

Watch a clip of Charles’ introduction to the sexual revolution of 1966 above. No, that’s not him kissing Virginia, but that doesn’t mean he won’t complicate the precarious balance of things.