Keith Richards dropped the single “Trouble” from his first solo album in more than 20 years – Crosseyed Heart – on Thursday via iHeartRadio.

Richards announced the release date of the 15-track album earlier this month, which includes a collaboration with Norah Jones titled “Illusion.”

“There’s nothing like walking into a studio and having absolutely no idea what you’re going to come out with on the other end,” Richards said of the new album in a statement. “If you’re looking for ‘Trouble,’ you’ve come to the right place.”

The single drop comes just as the Rolling Stones wrapped their Zip Code tour, playing their final North American show Wednesday night in Québec.

Listen to the full track below. Crosseyed Heart is slated to debut Sept. 18.

