Turn: Washington’s Spies is getting a third 10-episode season, AMC announced Wednesday.

Turn is set during the Revolutionary War and is based on Alexander’s 2007 book about that time period, Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring.

“We loved what we saw creatively from the Turn: Washington’s Spies team in season two,” AMC president Charlie Collier said in a statement, “and the show achieved something that is increasingly rare in television today — a growing audience during the season.”

Season two concluded in early June, and the third eason is set to debut in 2016.

