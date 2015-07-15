Turn: Washington's Spies
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Drama
- run date
- 04/06/14
- broadcaster
- AMC
- seasons
- 4
- Current Status
- In Season
Turn: Washington’s Spies is getting a third 10-episode season, AMC announced Wednesday.
Turn is set during the Revolutionary War and is based on Alexander’s 2007 book about that time period, Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring.
“We loved what we saw creatively from the Turn: Washington’s Spies team in season two,” AMC president Charlie Collier said in a statement, “and the show achieved something that is increasingly rare in television today — a growing audience during the season.”
Season two concluded in early June, and the third eason is set to debut in 2016.
