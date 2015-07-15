Carly Simon memoir coming in November

Carly Simon’s lyrics kept people guessing long before Taylor Swift was launching thinly-veiled missives at exes. This November, we may finally find out the real target of Simon’s classic hit “You’re So Vain,” when the 70-year-old artist publishes her first memoir, Boys in the Trees, out November 24.

“This book is my way of going back through my childhood, my music, my romances, my marriage… and trying to make sense of it all,” Simon said in a statement. “I’ve been working on it for so long that it feels like my third child… but now it’s time to send that child out in the world. It’s one of the most frightening—and exciting—things I’ve ever done.”

Simon’s memoir will cover her childhood as the daughter of Richard L. Simon, co-founder of Simon & Schuster, and singing with her sister Lucy as one half of The Simon Sisters during the Greenwich Village folk heyday. Of course, the book will cover Simon’s storied career: She was the first artist to win a Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe for her Working Girl song, “Let The River Run.” She’ll also write about her relationships, perhaps most notably, her failed marriage to fellow superstar artist James Taylor.

“Boys in the Trees is unlike any memoir I’ve ever read by a well-known personality,” Bob Miller, president and publisher of Flatiron Books, said in a statement. “Carly Simon is honest here to the point of vulnerability, sharing her deepest desires, regrets, and fears along with her triumphs as a musician and a woman. We feel very lucky to be her publisher.”

Related Stories

•Young, witty, female — The new voices of the best-seller

•The union of Carly and James

•Taylor Swift sings ‘You’re So Vain’ with Carly Simon — VIDEO