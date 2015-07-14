Chiller Films announced today that its SXSW-screened horror-thriller The Boy will open in L.A. on Aug. 14 followed by a nationwide and VOD release from Aug. 18. The directorial debut of Craig William Macneill, who cowrite the script with Clay McLeod Chapman, the film stars David Morse as the owner of a rundown motel, Rainn Wilson as a sinister guest, and young actor Jared Breeze as Morse’s very troubled young son. “It’s a character study of what will be a future madman,” Macneill told EW earlier this year.

The Boy is produced by Elijah Wood‘s boutique horror production company SpectreVision whose horror-comedy Cooties, which stars both Wood and Wilson, is released Sept. 18.

You can see the new trailer for The Boy, below.