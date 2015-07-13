See the cover for Hoda Kotb's new book, 'Where They Belong' -- exclusive

In January 2016, Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb will publish her newest book, Where They Belong: The Best Decisions People Almost Never Made, and EW has the exclusive cover reveal right here.

Where They Belong will comprise inspiring stories of people who have found their lives’ purposes quite unexpectedly, after reaching points where they suddenly felt pulled in a new direction. From a New York City investment banker who followed his gut and became a minister, to a young, blue-collar woman who worked her way to Harvard Medical School and became a doctor, the characters Hoda meets are hardworking, inspiring, and above all, they followed their hearts to places they never thought they’d go.

Where They Belong hits shelves January 5, 2016. Check out the cover below: