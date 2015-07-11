Outlander showrunner knows author's top-secret ending

Starz’ Outlander is developing a very Game of Thrones-style situation behind the scenes.

Author Diana Gabaldon told fans at Comic-Con on Saturday that she’s revealed her top-secret ending to the time-traveling historical romance to Outlander showrunner Ron Moore.

That’s even though the series has only aired one season while Gabaldon has written eight novels (with a ninth on the way).

“I know the last scene of the last book, it popped [in my head] about 15 years ago and I wrote it,” she said. “Ron and Sam have seen it.”

Gabaldon, who also revealed she’s writing an episode of Outlander for season 2, assured fans her next book is “probably” not the last of the series — but she’s alslo not entirely sure about that yet.

Starz also released a season one blooper reel, which you can see here.

