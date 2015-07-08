type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 10/31/10 performer Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus broadcaster AMC seasons 9

Last week, we hooked you up with your first images of Daryl, Glenn, and Maggie from season 6 of The Walking Dead. Now it’s time to give you your exclusive first season 6 look at Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

It appears Rick is at a crossroads in his life … and judging by the photo above, that crossroads happens to be the intersection of Marshall and Redding. A few interesting things to note in this picture: For one thing, Rick appears to have ditched his constable uniform that Deanna gave him when he arrived at the walled-off community. Did he shoot that up the same way he shot up Pete? Or perhaps they have casual Friday in Alexandria? Also, what’s in the truck: supplies? Dead bodies? Rick’s constable uniform?

Finally, the marks and bandages on Rick’s face seem to suggest that the season picks up pretty much right after season 5 ended as those appear to be the injuries sustained in his epic brawl with Pete. Then again, maybe someone else — or something else — scrapped with Mr. Grimes, leaving fresh wounds. That tends to happen to our feisty hero all too often.

However, our money is on the action picking up almost immediately from where we left off — especially since Glenn was also sporting scars consistent with his scrap with Nicholas in the season 6 photo we posted last week. More answers should be coming when AMC debuts the season 6 trailer at the show’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego on July 10.

For more ‘Walking Dead’ intel, follow Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss.