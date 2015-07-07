Spring Awakening revival confirms Broadway dates

As previously reported, a new production of the Tony-winning Best Musical Spring Awakening is making its way back to Broadway.

The critically acclaimed Deaf West Theatre production of Spring Awakening — performed simultaneously in American Sign Language and spoken English by a cast of 27 — will open on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sept. 27, with previews set to begin on Sept. 8. The show will run through Jan. 9 for a limited 18-week engagement.

And they mean limited.

Language in the official announcement claims that there is “no extension possible.” In a detailed blog post, producer Ken Davenport wrote, “This isn’t your usual ’18 weeks only until I extend it for 12 more weeks’ language. I mean 18 weeks only. No marketing B.S. There is a show that’s coming into the Brooks Atkinson right on our heels. Let the countdown begin.”

The production features direction by Michael Arden and choreography by Spencer Liff, with casting to be announced shortly.