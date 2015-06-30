Apple's appeal denied in ebook antitrust case

An appeals court Tuesday affirmed a 2013 ruling that Apple and five book publishers conspired to control and raise the prices of ebooks, according to Fortune. A 2-1 majority decision was reached by a New York court.

In 2010, to correspond with the release of the iPad, Apple allegedly teamed up with Harper Collins, Penguin, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan to alter their pricing as an effort to compete with Amazon and Kindle. It was determined to be an antitrust violation.

“Because we conclude that the district court did not err in deciding that Apple violated § 1 of the Sherman Act,” Judge Debra Ann Livingston writes, “and because we also conclude that the 6 district court’s injunction was lawful and consistent with preventing future anticompetitive harms, we affirm.”

Head to Fortune for its full breakdown of the verdict and what it means for Apple going forward, including the details on a possible appeal to the Supreme Court, and when the company would have to pay out the $400 million settlement to consumers.

Related Stories

•NY judge: Apple conspired to raise e-book prices

•On the Books: Apple might pay ebook buyers up to $400 million