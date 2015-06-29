Tim Federle, author of Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist, has created Gone With The Gin: Cocktails With A Hollywood Twist, a drink recipe book fit for the film buff in your life. Due out Oct. 27, the collection includes 50 cocktail recipes based on some of the best films in history. (Think of drinks like “A Sidecar Named Desire,” “Bonnie and Mudslide,” and “A Clockwork Orange Julius.”)

Now, EW is pleased to reveal the book’s cover, and debut a recipe from the book. Based on Risky Business, this Whiskey Business is sure to have you dancing in your Ray-Bans.