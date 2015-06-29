See Luke and Laura's last moment on General Hospital

General Hospital Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Is this really the end of Luke and Laura?

Genie Francis, a.k.a. Laura, was among several current and former General Hospital stars who attended Anthony Geary’s last day on the sudser’s set. EW was there and obtained this exclusive photo of the moment Francis said goodbye to Geary, a.k.a. the infamous Luke Spencer.

Interestingly, Geary has mixed feelings about playing one-half of the couple that made him and Francis household names.

“It was once very difficult for me realize that more than likely my obituary in the paper will read, ‘Luke of Luke and Laura fame died today.’ It was very upsetting when I came to that realization,” Geary, 68, recalls. “It’s not my favorite time of my life and I don’t think it represents me as a person or an actor. It’s kind of like whenever you are introduced they haul out a high school graduation picture. It can be irritating.”

Yet Geary is mindful of what 37 years on the ABC soap has done for his life. “You balance that with what it has given me … the the opportunity to live on two continents,” says Geary, who plans to move to his second home in Holland where he’s not recognized and the Dutch don’t “care about celebrity.”

“It’s been a really exciting ride,” Geary continued. “In the end it’s been well worth it.”

Geary’s last episode of GH will air July 27.