Image zoom JoJo Whilden for Netflix

Orange is the New Black star and noted feminist Matt McGorry used Father’s Day to explain the difference between real-life and television.

“Happy Fathers Day to all the real fathers out there! I am an actor and I play the fictional character John Bennett on the fictional television show entitled Orange Is The New Black,” McGorry wrote in the caption of a photo featuring himself and OITNB co-stars Dascha Polanco and Elizabeth Rodriguez. The two play mother and daughter on the show.

“They are not mother and daughter in real life even though they and we play pretend characters that are sometimes even the opposite of who we are as real live people while not reflecting our real lives because it is not real,” McGorry wrote. “Moments before this photograph was taken I was even saying words that were written by another person, all the while pretending that my name was John Bennett and that his thoughts and actions were a result of my own brain! Weirdly, the words coming out of my mouth and the things I did in the story were not created by me at all! To make matters even more confusing, I am even dressed in fictional character John Bennett’s costume (a costume is like fictional clothes) in this photograph that was taken on the television set and afterwards I went home to my apartment in New York City where I don’t have a child because I’m not a father and have never worked in a prison and TV is not real life.”

McGorry’s joking comment comes after BuzzFeed noted on Friday that the 28-year-old is being harassed online by some fans because of how his OITNB character behaves in season 3 of the hit show.

Spoilers ahead for season 3 of Orange is the New Black.

During the latest season of the hit Netflix series, Bennett proposes to inmate Daya (Polanco), the mother of his unborn child, only to later run away without saying goodbye. The status of their relationship is left up in the air heading into season 4.

“I think it’s sort of who Bennett is: He wants to be the hero so bad, and he tries but falls short,” McGorry told Vulture about his character. “It’s pretty tragic, but there is some part of me that thinks Bennett believes he was doing the better thing by leaving. It allows Pornstache’s mother to step in, it allows other things to shift. I mean, if you think of it, that relationship has been a ticking time bomb since the beginning.”

Unfortunately, some OITNB fans have not been as understanding: BuzzFeed catalogued a bunch of negative reactions directed at McGorry himself, and the actor wrote on Twitter that the response he’s received since season 3 premiered does bother him.

Check out the McGorry’s Instagram photo below.

