Before the female cast of the new Ghostbusters was announced, Emma Stone’s name was at the top of pretty much everyone’s dream cast list. Her Zombieland costar Bill Murray even suggested her as one of his ideal Ghostbusters. Now, Stone has revealed that she passed on a role in Paul Feig’s all-female reboot.

“The script was really funny,” she told WSJ Magazine. “It just didn’t feel like the right time for me. A franchise is a big commitment—it’s a whole thing. I think maybe I need a minute before I dive back into that water.”

Even though Stone may have turned down the opportunity to join the Ghostbusters crew herself, she did say she’s taken a lot of advice to heart from Murray, a longtime friend and original Ghostbuster.

“He told me to keep some things I love just for me,” Stone said. “The idea is to have some things that you don’t feel like you need to share with the world. To have some things that are only yours.”

Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones are starring in the reboot, and Chris Hemsworth just signed on as their receptionist. The new Ghostbusters will be released in July of next year.