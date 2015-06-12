MTV Fandom Awards: The nominees (and hosts!) are...

Get ready, Directioners, Shondaland fans and, well, whatever Mad Max followers call themselves (war boys?). It’s time for the second annual MTV Fandom Awards, celebrating fan passion for everything from movies and TV shows to Vine stars and boy bands. This year, Tyler Posey of Teen Wolf and Bella Thorne of the upcoming series Scream will host the show, the network announced Tuesday.
And with a year in intense fandom action, MTV has added four new categories: “Social Superstar of the Year,” “Animation Fandom of the Year,” “Best Fandom Army,” and “Best Revival Fandom.” The biggest category, “Fandom of the Year,” will announce nominees in four sub-genres—movies, TV dramas, TV comedies, and reality—at a later date to allow for bracket-style voting.
To vote in each category, head to MTV’s Fandom Awards site, which will close July 8 at 6 p.m. ET. The awards will take place July 9 at San Diego Comic Con, and will air on MTV on Sunday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Below, the nominees:
Best New Fandom of the Year
Empire
Gotham
Girl Meets World
How to Get Away With Murder
iZombie
Younger
Feels Freakout of the Year
American Horror Story: Hotel for casting Lady Gaga
Vampire Diaries for Nina Dobrev’s departure
Game of Thrones for Hardhome
Pretty Little Liars for asking, “Who is Charles?”
Star Wars for releasing new trailers
One Direction for Zayn’s departure
Best Fandom Forever (BFF)
Mean Girls
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Twilight
Friends
Star Wars
The Office
Fandom Army of the Year
All Time Low (Hustlers)
One Direction (Directioners)
Taylor Swift (Swifties)
Ed Sheeran (Sheerios)
Nicki Minaj (Barbz)
Fifth Harmony (Harmonizers)
Shawn Mendes (Mendes Army)
Social Superstar of the Year
Tyler Oakley
Jerome Jarre
Andrea Russet
Lohananthony
Hannah Hart
Superwoman
Animation Fandom of the Year
Family Guy
The Simpsons
Big Hero 6
Adventure Time
Bob’s Burgers
Legend of Korra
Best Revival Fandom of the Year
Fuller House
Ghostbusters
The X-Files
Twin Peaks
Mad Max: Fury Road
Jurassic World
