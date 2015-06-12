MTV Fandom Awards: The nominees (and hosts!) are...

Get ready, Directioners, Shondaland fans and, well, whatever Mad Max followers call themselves (war boys?). It’s time for the second annual MTV Fandom Awards, celebrating fan passion for everything from movies and TV shows to Vine stars and boy bands. This year, Tyler Posey of Teen Wolf and Bella Thorne of the upcoming series Scream will host the show, the network announced Tuesday.

And with a year in intense fandom action, MTV has added four new categories: “Social Superstar of the Year,” “Animation Fandom of the Year,” “Best Fandom Army,” and “Best Revival Fandom.” The biggest category, “Fandom of the Year,” will announce nominees in four sub-genres—movies, TV dramas, TV comedies, and reality—at a later date to allow for bracket-style voting.

To vote in each category, head to MTV’s Fandom Awards site, which will close July 8 at 6 p.m. ET. The awards will take place July 9 at San Diego Comic Con, and will air on MTV on Sunday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Below, the nominees:

Best New Fandom of the Year

Empire

Gotham

Girl Meets World

How to Get Away With Murder

iZombie

Younger

Feels Freakout of the Year

American Horror Story: Hotel for casting Lady Gaga

Vampire Diaries for Nina Dobrev’s departure

Game of Thrones for Hardhome

Pretty Little Liars for asking, “Who is Charles?”

Star Wars for releasing new trailers

One Direction for Zayn’s departure

Best Fandom Forever (BFF)

Mean Girls

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Twilight

Friends

Star Wars

The Office

Fandom Army of the Year

All Time Low (Hustlers)

One Direction (Directioners)

Taylor Swift (Swifties)

Ed Sheeran (Sheerios)

Nicki Minaj (Barbz)

Fifth Harmony (Harmonizers)

Shawn Mendes (Mendes Army)

Social Superstar of the Year

Tyler Oakley

Jerome Jarre

Andrea Russet

Lohananthony

Hannah Hart

Superwoman

Animation Fandom of the Year

Family Guy

The Simpsons

Big Hero 6

Adventure Time

Bob’s Burgers

Legend of Korra

Best Revival Fandom of the Year

Fuller House

Ghostbusters

The X-Files

Twin Peaks

Mad Max: Fury Road

Jurassic World