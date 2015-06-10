Exclusive: Rosie Day joins Outlander season 2

Samantha Highfill
June 10, 2015 at 12:00 PM EDT

So far, Jamie and Claire’s French adventure involves a member of French court, Jamie’s cousin, a mysterious healer, and now, a young Englishwoman.

EW can exclusively reveal that Rosie Day has joined Outlander‘s second season as Mary Hawkins, the daughter of a minor baronet and the niece of Silas Hawkins. Engaged to a member of the French nobility, Mary, who struggles with a nervous stammer, finds herself being used as a pawn in the power plays of her elders.

Additionally, it’s also been announced that Andrew Gower has joined the hit show’s second season as Prince Charles Edward Stuart, along with Romann Berrux being cast as Fergus. Charles Stuart, the young heir to the exiled Catholic royal dynasty, is plotting his epic return to the throne. Meanwhile, Ferus is a young French pickpocket who is incredibly loyal to the Frasers.

Welcome to France, Jamie and Claire. Things are already getting complicated.

Outlander returns to Starz for its second season in 2016.

