Megan Mullally, still our favorite part of Will and Grace, appears on the June 15 episode of Michael Ian Black’s Audible podcast, How to Be Amazing, and she comes bearing some pretty fantastic stories about her courtship with fellow laugh-inducer Nick Offerman. (In case you’ve been living under a rock, yes, the actors who play Ron Swanson and Tammy 2 from Parks and Rec are actually married.)

Stories like… she didn’t want to date him because he had muscles. And before he proposed, he acted out a bunch of joke proposals where he’d lose the (fake) ring. What did Mullally think of these faux-posals? Listen to EW‘s exclusive clip from the episode below to find out.

This episode of How to Be Amazing goes on sale June 15, but is available for preorder at audible.com/amazing.

