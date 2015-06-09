Naya Rivera took to Twitter on Monday to officially announce that she’s writing a “juicy” memoir titled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.

Though details of the project are few, Rivera revealed she’ll be talking all about “’Glee,’ guys, growing up and much more.” According to Publishers Weekly, the actress will open up about her early days on sitcoms like Family Matters and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as the odd jobs she worked before landing her big break on Glee.

Rivera acted in the Fox musical comedy until the series ended its run earlier this year. Currently, fans can catch Rivera on Lifetime’s Devious Maids alongside Ana Ortiz, Roselyn Sánchez, and Susan Lucci.

Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up is due out next spring.

Can't wait until next spring! So many juicy stories about my life. Glee, guys, growing up & much more. #sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/6b541ZZ6jr — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) June 8, 2015