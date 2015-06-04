Earlier this week, Ed Sheeran proved he could cover metal songs and cover them well (that is, if you’re okay with him turning metal jams into folky ditties)—and he tackled another genre Thursday when he took on Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” with the help of The Roots.

Sheeran’s rendition is an acoustic play on the song that’s more appropriate for a romantic night in than an evening at the club, which isn’t exactly surprising given how he transformed Iron Maiden’s rollicking “Run to the Hills” into a gentle tune reminiscent of a John Mayer ballad on The Tonight Show. Watch his version of “Trap Queen” below.