'A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence': EW review

Chris Nashawaty
June 03, 2015 at 09:24 PM EDT

A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
100 minutes
Limited Release Date
06/03/15
performer
Holger Andersson, Nils Westblom
director
Roy Andersson
genre
Comedy, Drama
Beautiful to the eye but cryptic to the point of madness, Swedish director Roy Andersson’s absurdist series of deadpan sketches feels like a home movie from Samuel Beckett’s Scandinavian vacation. Anchored by a bickering pair of chalky-faced novelty-joke salesmen, the film skips from one quick-hit existential rim-shot moment to the next but doesn’t add up to anything nearly as deep and contemplative as its title. C

