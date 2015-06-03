'A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence': EW review

A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 100 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 06/03/15
- performer
- Holger Andersson, Nils Westblom
- director
- Roy Andersson
- genre
- Comedy, Drama
We gave it a C
Beautiful to the eye but cryptic to the point of madness, Swedish director Roy Andersson’s absurdist series of deadpan sketches feels like a home movie from Samuel Beckett’s Scandinavian vacation. Anchored by a bickering pair of chalky-faced novelty-joke salesmen, the film skips from one quick-hit existential rim-shot moment to the next but doesn’t add up to anything nearly as deep and contemplative as its title. C
