'A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence': EW review

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 100 minutes Limited Release Date 06/03/15 performer Holger Andersson, Nils Westblom director Roy Andersson genre Comedy, Drama

Beautiful to the eye but cryptic to the point of madness, Swedish director Roy Andersson’s absurdist series of deadpan sketches feels like a home movie from Samuel Beckett’s Scandinavian vacation. Anchored by a bickering pair of chalky-faced novelty-joke salesmen, the film skips from one quick-hit existential rim-shot moment to the next but doesn’t add up to anything nearly as deep and contemplative as its title. C