Channing Tatum dances for fans at a fake Magic Mike XXL screening

Samantha Highfill
June 02, 2015 at 03:42 PM EDT

What’s better than watching Channing Tatum twerk on the big screen? Having Channing Tatum twerk… on your lap. And thanks to a recent prank, at least one fan can say that she’s experienced the latter. 

In an effort to promote his Omaze campaign for a fan to join him at the Magic Mike XXL premiere, Tatum arranged a fake screening of the upcoming film. And when the unsuspecting fans showed up to the theater, they were greeted by an undercover Tatum, dressed as a balding marketing exec, who then asked them some hard-hitting questions about their love of Magic Mike, how realistic they felt the first film was, and so on.

But when the fans were promised a 3-D screening of the film, they had no idea that they were actually surrounded by strippers. As soon as the lights went down, the strippers got up, including Tatum, who removed his marketing exec makeup in just enough time to give one fan a lap dance she’ll never (ever) forget.

Magic Mike XXL hits theaters July 1.

