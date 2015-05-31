This Is Me, Amazon's transgender docu-series, debuts on EW

Can’t get enough of Transparent? Here’s some great news: Amazon has just launched a new documentary series about trans and gender non-conforming individuals, and it’s available to watch right now on EW.

This Is Me is an online series exploring contemporary issues faced by the trans and gender non-conforming community, and each short episode focuses on a specific issue — from gender-neutral language to public restrooms. The series explores the real-life struggles and triumphs of individuals like D’Lo (Looking), Maya Jafer (Mohammed to Maya), Valerie Spencer (Beautiful Daughters), Lily Rubenstein (Looking) and more, bringing humor and honesty to these timely issues.

Featuring several Transparent alums, such as Zackary Drucker and Van Barnes, This Is Me is directed by Rhys Ernst — who worked as associate producer and as a trans consultant for Transparent. Prime Instant Video commissioned the series, and Transparent creator Jill Soloway’s Wifey TV acted as producer.

“In response to content featuring trans characters, we’re evolving to the next level,” Soloway said in a statement. “This Is Me instigates a new era: stories produced by the trans community about the trans community.”

This Is Me will premiere on Prime Instant Video in July, and you can watch it here on EW right now.