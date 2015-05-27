It's like a more comedic version of Wild, if Reese Witherspoon was in her 70s and also Robert Redford.

In the new trailer for A Walk in the Woods, Redford stars as writer Bill Bryson, who decides to hike the Appalachian Trail with his estranged friend Stephen Katz, played by Nick Nolte. Emma Thompson plays Bryson's wife, and Kristen Schaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Nick Offerman also star.

Redford first announced that he would star in the adaptation of Bryson's 1998 memoir more than a decade ago, and at the time, he hoped Paul Newman would play Nolte's character, reuniting the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Sting costars as old friends on "one last adventure." Unfortunately, Newman passed away in 2008, and the project was put on hold for several years until Redford revived it and asked Nolte to join the cast.

While the original Bryson and Katz were only 44 in the book, both Redford and Nolte are in their 70s, and as they told Vulture when the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, they did (most of) their own stunts.

A Walk in the Woods will be released in theaters Sept. 2.

