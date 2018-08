Judy Blume, the sage goddess of our collective youth, participated in an absolutely delightful Twitter chat on Tuesday, to promote her latest book, In The Unlikely Event. The author answered questions with the hashtag #lunchwithjudy from Penguin Random House’s account. From not believing in writer’s block to sniffing her own books, here are our favorite gems from Blume’s wonderful chat. Read the rest here.

.@BCJanetU – I don't, because I don't believe in writer's block (my personal feelings about it). There are good days and less good days. — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@lalalalauren_g-True story-once read a good book while trying to write one. So intimidated I could not write for 3 mo. Read w/care. — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@M_S_Aarons – I am so F$%^ing lucky! I have the best, most loyal readers. Also determination and hard work but that's so boring. — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@maureenjule @judyblume – So do I! The picture books smelled warm and ripe.

To this day I sniff books, even my own. — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@abi0la – don't listen while writing but, oh!, I have such a playlist for In the Unlikely Event. I hear those songs in my head all day. — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

,@CDunbridge – They're all my babies. — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@Undivided89 – not publishers. Maybe "friends." When are you going to write a real book, Judy? — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@cewlmom – Margaret will always be 12. — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@completewtypos – it's finished when it's published. Too late for changes. Actually, with this one, it was send to ed or burn. — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@bookoisseur – um, no. And who says Caitlin is dead? — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@MadonnaPatricia – My Life From Birth to Twelve?? — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@SueFliess– I can remember a couple of angry women – angry because K had orgasms. They didn't think that was realistic. I did. — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015

.@MollyATessnear – I didn't. And I still don't. If you think that way it might stop you from writing. — Penguin Random House (@penguinrandom) May 26, 2015