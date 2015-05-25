Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married a year ago, and Kardashian spent the holiday weekend reliving the couple’s nuptials by posting numerous photos to social media. But for our money, the best document of their anniversary came from Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner. She posted video of Kardashian and West’s first dance to John Legend’s “All of Me” … sung by Legend himself.

“Happy First Anniversary @kimkardashian #KanyeWest and thank you for taking us all on your Magical Mystery Ride,” Jenner wrote. “One of the best weeks of my life…and thank you @johnlegend for this amazing memory… #family #love #allofme #florenceitaly.”